5 stores to find rare vintage and used sneakers in Toronto

Rare vintage and used sneakers in Toronto aren't always given the spotlight compared to limited edition drops and brand new designs you can find at some of the city's best sneaker stores. But true sneakerheads know they're some of the hardest shoes to actually find.

Here are stores to find rare vintage and used sneakers in Toronto.

Go way beyond black and white with the vintage sneakers at this Danforth East store. They stock styles from the 1980s and 199os that you'll want to keep an eye on so someone doesn't snap them up before you.

While in Kensington Market, stop in at this spot to find used, gently used, like-new and brand new sneakers from brands like Yeezy, Nike, Air Jordan and Adidas.

You'll find a fine selection of pre-owned Jordans at this store near Yonge and College, and you might just find some used Nike, Adidas and Yeezy as well. They also sell lots of streetwear and collectibles.

Adidas, Nike, Yeezy and Jordan are stocked on the shelves of this store with a location on Queen West. Complete your fit with picks from a selection of streetwear from the same brands, as well as others like Puma, Reebok and Champion.

Multiple locations of this store operate on consignment, but mostly accept brand new sneakers, so you can snag all the rare Nike, Jordan and Adidas you need. If something from one of those brands is on your list, they've probably got it.