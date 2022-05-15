Simu Liu tells protesters at Toronto event he's anti-fur like they are

Simu Liu kicked off his world tour in Toronto this weekend and things didn't exactly get underway without a hitch.

The Toronto born and raised Marvel superhero was in town to talk about his new memoir, We Were Dreamers, alongside his former Kim's Convenience costar, Andrew Phung, when protesters decided to make a statement outside the event's venue.

Protesters were outside the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema on Bloor because Liu recently signed a deal with Nobis, an Asian-Canadian fashion label known for their winter parkas.

Protesters wanted Liu and his fans to know they don't like that Nobis uses real fur in some of their products and want Liu to put pressure on the company to refrain from the practice.

Liu surprised the audience by letting them know he's anti-fur too and that his contract with Nobis actually stipulates he won't wear any of their clothing made with fur.

Canada Goose, Moose Knuckles and Holt Renfrew have all come under fire in recent years for their fur policies but have also since announced their intention to drop fur from their product lines or stores.

Protesters, and Liu it seems, want Nobis to follow suit.

"We love Simu for speaking up on social justice issues, and I'm sure if he realized the pain and suffering of fur bearing animals he'd speak out for them too,” said protest organizer Jenny McQueen.

Light up the cities, a grassroots organization dedicated to shining social justice messages across Toronto, were also at the event.

From across the street they projected a message asking Liu to take action, directly on the Hot Docs building.