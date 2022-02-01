Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
simu liu book

Simu Liu just wrote a book and here's what you need to know

Simu Liu, Toronto stock model turned into a Marvel movie star has just written a memoir about his family.

Announced via his social media, Liu dropped the cover and title of his new book about his coming of age story, from an immigrant to a huge movie star.

Known for his role of playing a Marvel superhero, Simu titles his book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, giving readers some insight on his own inspiring origin story and how he got to where he is today.

"This deeply personal journey has been nearly three years in the making," says Liu about his new book.

From stories of being raised in China by his grandparents to moving to Canada, the book explores the struggles he faced of unexpectedly moving to a foreign country with his parents.

The book also explores Simu's battles with parental expectations, cultural stereotypes, and finding a path for himself.

"... it's a story about growing up between cultures, finding your family, and becoming the master of your own extra-ordinary circumstances," says Liu about his book.

Liu might be known for his breakout role in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and his role in Kim's Convenience, but he didn't pursue acting until later in life. Liu had a job as an accountant before becoming an actor.

Liu has also done some modelling for stock photography companies in order to make some cash in between looking for acting jobs.

Fans have expressed their support online, writing how proud of Liu they are.

Liu announced there will also be book signings closer to the launch of the book.

We Were Dreams is available for online preorder at most major bookstores and is set to be released on May 3.

