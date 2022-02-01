Simu Liu just wrote a book and here's what you need to know

Simu Liu, Toronto stock model turned into a Marvel movie star has just written a memoir about his family.

Announced via his social media, Liu dropped the cover and title of his new book about his coming of age story, from an immigrant to a huge movie star.

Known for his role of playing a Marvel superhero, Simu titles his book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, giving readers some insight on his own inspiring origin story and how he got to where he is today.

I WROTE A BOOK!



From Harbin to Hollywood, We Were Dreamers is a hilarious and heartfelt tale about coming of age in a foreign land, struggling to find your footing and ultimately learning to seize your moment and own your greatness.



Pre-order it here: https://t.co/cU9baUIXE6 pic.twitter.com/dafoaItezF — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) February 1, 2022

"This deeply personal journey has been nearly three years in the making," says Liu about his new book.

From stories of being raised in China by his grandparents to moving to Canada, the book explores the struggles he faced of unexpectedly moving to a foreign country with his parents.

The book also explores Simu's battles with parental expectations, cultural stereotypes, and finding a path for himself.

"... it's a story about growing up between cultures, finding your family, and becoming the master of your own extra-ordinary circumstances," says Liu about his book.

Liu might be known for his breakout role in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and his role in Kim's Convenience, but he didn't pursue acting until later in life. Liu had a job as an accountant before becoming an actor.

Liu has also done some modelling for stock photography companies in order to make some cash in between looking for acting jobs.

and this will be me after my #1 new york times best seller book arrive safely in indo celebrating your super hero origin story pic.twitter.com/yPjBMV6pgd — kee (@thefalccn) February 1, 2022

Fans have expressed their support online, writing how proud of Liu they are.

I'm so excited to read it and hear the audio book as well, Simu! I'm so proud of you 💕 — KERISHA ४ (@KeriReddy1D) February 1, 2022

Liu announced there will also be book signings closer to the launch of the book.

There'll be signing events closer to the launch of the book in May! — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) February 1, 2022

We Were Dreams is available for online preorder at most major bookstores and is set to be released on May 3.