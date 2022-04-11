Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
simu liu

Simu Liu is kicking off a new world tour in Toronto this spring

Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Marvel superstar Simu Liu announced in February that he had written a memoir about his family.

Liu dropped the cover and title of his coming of age story on his social media, with fans wondering if he would do any signings.

For fans eager to meet the actor, your chance to meet Simu Liu just got better as he's kicking off a new world tour in Toronto this spring.

Announced via his social media, the actor is going on a book tour across eight international cities, with the first stop being in his hometown.

"I'll be hitting cities up all over the US, Canada, and the UK to talk about #WEWEREDREAMERS, my family's very own immigrant origin story!" wrote Liu.

The actor will also have guests along with him during the tour including Andrew Phung, Liu's costar from Kim's Convenience, Jason Y. Lee, founder of Jubilee Media, and other guest surprises.

Liu and guests will be sitting down and chatting about the book and their own immigrant origin stories.

We Were Dreamers is available for online preorder at most major bookstores and is scheduled to be released on May 17.

Simu Liu is set to start his world tour in Toronto on May 13. There is no additional information about tickets, but an announcement is expected soon.

Lead photo by

@simuliu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Simu Liu is kicking off a new world tour in Toronto this spring

Outdoor art fairs are coming back to Toronto this year and here's when they're happening

Turning Red director's talented dad paints gorgeous nature scenes

Distillery District artist hub closes this month and people are sad to see it go

An upside-down street will soon dangle under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

Win online access passes to The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

Free gifts will be dropped all around Toronto this weekend

Toronto's iconic malting silos could be getting year-round art projections