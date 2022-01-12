Urban Planet closing store in Toronto mall with massive liquidation sale

Urban Planet is offering deep discounts at their Eaton Centre location as they gear up to close the spot for good.

Some prices are as low as $3, meaning lovers of streetwear, loungewear and skimpy party outfits are in luck if they hit up the mall soon.

That Eaton Centre space doesn't appear to be so lucky, though: it's already said goodbye to the Forever 21 that used to take up residence there.

Everything is on sale for 50 per cent to 80 per cent off. In addition to $3 deals, there are also $5, $8 and $10 deals.

Knits start at $3, and dresses, tube tops and bodysuits start at $5, with plaid shirts priced starting at $6. You can even snag some jeans for 10 bucks.

The sale just started so if you're on the hunt for some cheap new jeans you might want to plan a mall visit ASAP. The store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.