There's a massive Puma and Herschel warehouse sale in Toronto this week

Athleisure is a trend that has come and is here to stay. With athletic clothing being worn outside of the gym, brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma want to stay on top of the trend.

There will be a massive Puma and Herschel warehouse sale happening under the same roof in Toronto next week. Lovers of the brands and of a good deal should be excited about this event.

The annual Puma warehouse sale is back but this year they've teamed up with Herschel for double the items to shop.

Get ready for some of the best deals of the season with up to 80 per cent off thousands of styles of shoes, athletic apparel, bags, backpacks, accessories and more.

I don't know about you, but I'll be the first in line to shop some amazing deals to get my wardrobe ready for the fall weather.

Admission to the massive warehouse sale is free to attend.

Due to restrictions, fitting rooms will be closed this year.

The warehouse sale runs from Oct. 6 through Oct. 10.