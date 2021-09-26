Store for friendship bracelets that was a TikTok sensation opening first Toronto location

A jewellery store known for their friendship bracelets is opening up its first ever Toronto location following on the heels of successful pop-up.

Leah Alexandra is the jeweller behind popular Spark Studio pop-up, which took over the Shangri-La lobby earlier this month.

From Sept. 8 to 14, Spark Studio was selling their permanent bracelets out of the hotel: delicate 14-karat gold, 10-karat gold or sterling silver chains they can custom fit to your wrist and then affix forever with a quick welding zap.

The sterling silver chains start at $75, with prices ranging up to $315 for a 14-karat gold Cubano chain bracelet. You can also get sapphire or pearl details or a clasp for an extra upcharge.

The Toronto pop-up was a hit with lineups for the majority of the seven days, some people waiting for over two hours to walk in without an appointment.

Though it's not the full in-person custom experience, the bracelets can also be ordered online.

Spark Studio also has a location at Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, where the brand is based. Aside from the perma-bracelets Spark sells, Leah Alexandra is known for their rings and necklaces, which embrace a look that's upscale yet minimal enough for everyday.

Leah Belford founded her own jewellery company in 2006, has been featured in Vogue and Elle, and has had her designs worn by Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon.

The next time her brand returns to the Shangri-La in Toronto, it'll be as a permanent fixture.

"We are going to be opening our first Toronto location inside the Shangri-La in the same location of the lobby that our pop-up was," Belford tells blogTO.

"It will be similar to our Vancouver retail location, offering Spark Studio's welded bracelets, as well as our complete collection for shopping."

The Toronto location of Spark Studio should be opening in mid-November.