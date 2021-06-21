Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
home hardware toronto

Home Hardware is permanently closing 30-year-old Toronto location

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Home Hardware location in Toronto known for its lumber and tiles is permanently closing. 

Moving sale signs in the window of the store stirred up curiosity in a local Facebook neighbourhood group about the future of the Home Hardware at 172 Ossington, as well as the tile centre located there.

Here in Toronto, we love walking to our local coffee shops, sandwich spots, markets and bookstores, but people are commenting on a Facebook post about the location shutting down saying they're really going to miss being within a stone's throw of this hardware store.

"There used to be three hardware stores in this neighbourhood. Sadly, they all left one by one," wrote one commenter.

"I love having a hardware store in walking distance for all the little things one needs," wrote someone else.

Home Hardware is actually planning to merge two of their downtown stores, so if you're within walking distance of 9 Morrow Ave., you're still in luck.

The Morrow location is undergoing a renovation and expansion that will see it double in size and amalgamate with the Ossington location, which will remain open until late fall.

"To better serve our community with an expanded selection of products, we are merging two of our downtown stores into one flagship location," Downtown Lumber dealer-owner John Esteves tells blogTO.

"We thank our customers for their continued patronage over the past 30 years. We look forward to serving you at our more expansive store."

Lead photo by

Downtown Lumber

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Home Hardware is permanently closing 30-year-old Toronto location

One of Toronto's most unique shops closing and transforming into something different

Ford says wife and daughters want him to open Ontario hair and nail salons early

Toronto clothing brand Peace Collective has permanently closed its flagship location

Toronto florist that's a neighbourhood favourite is asking for help to survive

Forever 21 just reopened its first physical stores in Canada and two are at Toronto malls

30 stores to buy local in Toronto by neighbourhood

Malls around Toronto are now partially open and here are stores you can shop at