Home Hardware is permanently closing 30-year-old Toronto location

A Home Hardware location in Toronto known for its lumber and tiles is permanently closing.

Moving sale signs in the window of the store stirred up curiosity in a local Facebook neighbourhood group about the future of the Home Hardware at 172 Ossington, as well as the tile centre located there.

Here in Toronto, we love walking to our local coffee shops, sandwich spots, markets and bookstores, but people are commenting on a Facebook post about the location shutting down saying they're really going to miss being within a stone's throw of this hardware store.

"There used to be three hardware stores in this neighbourhood. Sadly, they all left one by one," wrote one commenter.

"I love having a hardware store in walking distance for all the little things one needs," wrote someone else.

Home Hardware is actually planning to merge two of their downtown stores, so if you're within walking distance of 9 Morrow Ave., you're still in luck.

The Morrow location is undergoing a renovation and expansion that will see it double in size and amalgamate with the Ossington location, which will remain open until late fall.

"To better serve our community with an expanded selection of products, we are merging two of our downtown stores into one flagship location," Downtown Lumber dealer-owner John Esteves tells blogTO.

"We thank our customers for their continued patronage over the past 30 years. We look forward to serving you at our more expansive store."