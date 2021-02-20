This designer in Toronto can turn your old clothes into something totally different

A Toronto designer can help both save you money and keep your wardrobe sustainable by turning old clothes and even items like rice bags into new garments.

Check out Revamped and you'll find vintage children's sweaters turned into pants, upcycled vintage Raptors merch, and tie-up vests made from curtains.

While there are "men's" and "women's" collections, the clothing is intended to be gender neutral. Owner and designer Katherine Duffin also does custom work, repairs and alterations.

"I started taking clothes apart and studying their construction as a teenager. A vintage lover from the start, I loved certain parts of garments and not the others, for example beautiful pattern, ugly shape, and so I would try combining aspects that I liked from each to create a whole new unique garment," Duffin told blogTO.

"An avid vintage shopper, I developed a passion for reusing, recycling and a 'make do' and mending attitude. I was a fan of the idea of upcycling but never saw a style I felt spoke to me, and so I started developing my own style of revamping different vintage fabrics and adding value to garments that may have ended up in the landfill."

Duffin is also behind espresso bar Koffee Kween at 1652 Queen St. W., where Revamped is also based.

Prices range from around $65 for a tee or pullover to $250 for a pair of hi vis muy thai patchwork camo shorts.

"It became my purpose to reduce fashion waste. As time passed I honed my skill into completely changing the use of the garment or fabric, I turn sweatshirts into pants, rice bags into sweaters, and everything in between. Basically it started as a curiosity and grew into an eco friendly passion," says Duffin.

"My clothes are well received. Hoodie pants in particular, they're extremely comfortable. You're literally wearing a sweatshirt on your legs."

Along with the hoodie pants, some of the garments Duffin is most proud of are "a jacket with a vintage stuffed bear incorporated into it, a children's dress made entirely from bits of her mothers' wardrobe" and a "rice bag sweater with a removable reusable bag."

"My collection of revamped construction gear was a success. I put on a fashion show in which each garment was made from construction vests with accents of army print from another previously loved work apron...shorts, shirts, skirts accessories," says Duffin.

"I combine nostalgia with function and creativity. Wearable art. The possibilities of what I can make and what I have in mind are seemingly endless."