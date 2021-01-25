Hudson's Bay is launching a marketplace to support local makers and artisans

Hudson's Bay Company has been revamping its digital side of things, launching a new e-commerce platform and loyalty program, and now there's talk of a new online marketplace.

The well-known Canadian retailer will be debuting the virtual space that will support local makers and artisans sometime early next month with the exact date still to be announced.

The third-party offerings will be available to buy alongside the Bay's usual merchandise.

They're currently on the hunt for Canadian brands and have two requirements: they must have direct to consumer shipping capabilities across Canada and they must carry on-hand inventory.

Interested brands should apply online.

Iain Nairn, president and CEO of Hudson's Bay told the Toronto Star the company plans to launch more than 300 vendors.

While many will be expanded lines of brands already offered at the Bay, new categories will also be added including pets, sports, health, and outdoor equipment.

Already a number of local brands have come forward including an all-natural skincare line, a few different clothing brands, and a handmade candle company, with a lot of them started right here in Toronto.

Hudson's Bay Company declined to comment when contacted by blogTO.