The Italian luxury brand Golden Goose has announced that it's opening its very first Canadian location in Toronto this year.

For those willing to blow hundreds of dollars on a pair of strategically worn out sneakers, Golden Goose will be ready and waiting with a new store in Yorkdale Mall sometime in 2021.

The company, which was founded in Venice in 2000, had originally slated to open its inaugural Canadian store in December. The Province's extended shut down has seen its launch pushed back.

When it does open, Toronto will have a 1,600-square-foot store in the luxury district of Yorkdale to shop $900 canvas sneakers and tiny leather bags for around the same.

Golden Goose operates nearly 100 stores worldwide, with the majority outside of North America.

Prior to its standalone store, the brand has long been carried at retailers like Hudson's Bay and Holt Renfrew.