Someone in Toronto is making shirts with a muscly Justin Trudeau on them

"Trudaddy" tees with a muscly Justin Trudeau on them might just be the city's weirdest last minute stocking stuffer, but hey, at least they're locally made.

Tiffany Kwan prints the shirts with an original print here in Toronto, and "cannot claim or deny that that is his real body" according to her post to a local Facebook group.

"I had this idea when my sister who lives in the states came to visit me in Toronto and we were out shopping for a Trudeau tee that she could buy as a souvenir or memorabilia from Canada," Kwan told blogTO.

"We came upon nothing, and that's when I had the idea of creating my own Trudeau tee. I thought it would be funny to model it after one of those vintage band or boy band tees or like a Calvin Klein underwear ad. And plus, I've always had the hots for JT."

While Justin Trudeau has been known to turn a few heads, some people got all hot and bothered in a different way upon seeing this image of a shirtless Trudeau.

"I was shocked at the amount of comments I generated from my posts on Facebook groups and the marketplace. I've never seen so many vomiting memes in my life. I got a lot of negative comments at first," says Kwan.

"I was surprised at the amount of people who downright hated Trudeau. Mind you, I never once expressed who I supported or whether I support Trudeau."

Kwan says she ended up finding herself debating "QAnon-like people" about everything from Trudeau's paternity to whether or not he's Fidel Castro's illegitimate son, which she wants to make clear she thinks is "a crock of crap."

"I was getting tons of these conspiracy theorists commenting on all these wild rumours about him. Fights started in my comments section between strangers, there was so much contention. I know politics get people riled up, but I didn't expect my t-shirt to stir up so much drama. It really was a catalyst for huge political debates and opinions," says Kwan.

Regardless, any publicity is good publicity, and Kwan has experienced a surge in orders based off the post about the shirt, with some people even apologizing about all the hate online.

If you're not a fan of Trudeau but like the idea of sporting a photoshopped political figure on a tee, there may soon be more options on the way.

"I've gotten a lot of people suggesting I make tees of other political figures," says Kwan. "The most popular demand has been Jagmeet Singh. There are a lot of people who have the hots for him and I don't disagree! That might have to be my next product. I've also gotten Doug Ford with a dad bod, Jack Layton, and Kathleen Wynne."

Shirtless Jagmeet? We can only dream.