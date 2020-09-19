Toronto is getting a brand new flea market this month

Toronto is getting a brand new flea market in a brand new area near a park, and the best part is, it's going to be totally free.

There will be 30 vendors each month at the new Bloor West Flea Market. It's a sister project to the Trinity Bellwoods Flea Market, and will feature handmade food, fashion and art items by local small businesses and artisans.

Expect items like pastries from The Buttery Co., soy candles from Citchen Kandle Co., jewelry from Seitz Boutique, apparel from We Gon Tawk and home goods from Moonshine Vintage.

"This market was in the works and slated to be launched in 2021 however with the pandemic affecting so many artists, creatives and small businesses — the need for well promoted, safe, and accessible markets has been greater," says Felicia Laplume of Bloor West Flea.

They had overflow from sellers interested in The Trinity Brellwoods Flea.

"We had waiting lists for sellers to get into our monthly market at The Trinity Bellwoods Flea and since returning in June," Laplume added. "We saw that people are very much interested in supporting local and we felt there was a place in the Bloor West area for their own monthly market."

The market will be at the reopened Clinton's near Christie Pits, and the grand opening kickoff event is on Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

"The residents and community in the Bloor West, Annex, and Christie Pits area have been nothing but enthusiastic and supportive," says Laplume.

"There has not been a monthly market in those areas in almost six years and residents are excited to support a market servicing their area."

Laplume added that they have worked closely with Toronto Public Health to ensure COVID-19 precautions are in effect.

It's the perfect time of year for a late fall shop for some small-batch artisanal goodies and vintage treasures followed by a crisp park hang while enjoying some of your freshly bought treats so this sounds like one of the few good reasons to safely get out of the house right now.