10 bars and restaurants in Toronto where you can buy merch to help support them

Toronto bars and restaurants are selling merch even if they can't sell us hot meals and cold drinks in their spaces. It's a great way to support local businesses right now, not just financially but also by advertising them every time you wear their apparel.

Here are some Toronto bars and restaurants selling merch.

Tees, snapbacks, wooden steins, a "magical" heat-sensitive mug and of course playing cards and 20-sided die are on offer from Toronto's nerdiest bar.

Snapbacks, tees and glassware are all available to buy from this Toronto microbrewery's online shop.

Tote bags from this cheese shop are just $15 and imprinted with an Honest-Ed's-like colourful logo. Not only do they look cool, they're useful too.

Get iconic "Blood and Sufferin" shirts from this cocktail bar's online shop, as well as ones printed with illuminati cat imagery.

Shirts, hats, coin purses, mugs, keychains and even chip clips are available to buy from this well-known cafe.

This craft brewery is known for their artsy logos, which are available on all kinds of apparel, and also as prints you can hang on your wall.

Get caps and five-panel hats from this brewery, as well as gear like koozies, glassware, and pet collars, leashes and travel water bowls.

Tees for men, women and kids — plus keychains — can show your local pride when you purchase one from this small restaurant.

Add a snapback hat or a tee onto your order from this restaurant. They've been working on the front lines with a charitable operation, so they definitely deserve it.

Just email the brewery to get your fix of swag delivered with your beer order including t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and more.