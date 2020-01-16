Fashion & Style
nordstrom toronto

You can now drink while shopping at all Toronto Nordstrom locations

The shopping experience inside all three Nordstrom stores in Toronto just got a lot more 'bougie' now that they are fully licensed.

Nordstrom restaurants and bars like Bazille, Bar Verde, and Habitant, have all been available for an apres-shop drink and snack for quite some time, but now that the entire stores are licensed shoppers can take alcoholic beverages with them on the floor of the store. 

Filippo Anselmo, is the Nordstrom Canada Regional Restaurant Manager, says the the move to make Toronto stores fully licensed is intended to give a sense of "newness" to the customer shopping experience. 

"We hope to make our customers happy by giving them a sense of newness and discovery, and making shopping and dining with us easy and fun," said Anselmo in an email to blogTO.

nordstrom toronto

The bar inside the Nordstrom at the Toronto Eaton Centre. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Along with Nordstrom Sherway Gardens, Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre, the licensing has been granted to Nordstrom Rideau Centre in Ottawa.

When it comes to shopping while drinking, Nordstrom staff has considered the risk of spills happening around their upscale merchandise, but say they trust their customers to use good judgment. 

"We understand that accidents can happen, but we trust our customers and employees to use good judgment in our stores," said Anselmo.

Hector Vasquez

