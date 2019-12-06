10 holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto

Holiday gifts for the stylish guy in Toronto are great additions for the well-groomed and fashion-conscious. Gear up that special dude in your life with some cozy winterwear and handy accessories.

A colourful beanie

What better way to keep the top of your head warm than colourfully. Toronto streetwear company Legend's League has circular knit Watchman beanies ($25) in a variety fun hues that should suit any guy's daily look.

A bicycle wine holder

Summer is a long ways away, but get him looking forward to sunny days with an attachable wine holder ($40) from The Spacing Store. He'll be able to attach this veggie-tanned leather rack to the his roadster frame for some not-so-clandestine drinking in the park.

Toronto joke tee

Any proud Torontonian with a sense of humour should appreciate a t-shirts printed with one of the many inside jokes stemming from the city, like the confusing Junction Triangle intersection tee, a TTC delay shirt, or this unaffordable Tdot rent look.

WuTang merch

As of this year, Toronto has been home to the world's first and only boutique store dedicated to WuTang Clan merch. For the Ghostface and RZA fans, some authentic Purple Factory gear or, if the budget affords, a Timberland or Supreme collab, could be the ultimate gift.

High-performance pants

Give the gift of stretchy, breathable, and perfectly-fitting Duer pants for the guy that's always running or biking (or even climbing) around, and looking stylish while doing it. Say goodbye crotch blow-outs and hello to the best pair of jeans ever.

Retro TTC scarf

For those of you who didn't know, the TTC has an official online shop, and there are some pretty nice gems for sale. Its retro scarf with the vintage T TC logo and burgundy-and-cream colour scheme is $14.95 and will make any dude look dapper.

Waterproof watch

There are lot of watch fans out there, but forget the Casios anbd G-Shocks: add something new to the collection with a Rip Curl Tide Watch from Leslieville shop Surf The Greats, which comes with an alarm, stop watch, countdown timer, and tide tracker. Plus he can shower with it on.

Hip fingerlesss gloves

The menswear store Outclass on Roncy is all about Canadian-made goods for the stylish men. What says hip yet unbothered better than a pair of fingerless gloves ($30) made from dyed lamb's wool.

A neighbourhood mug

Head to Moss Park for all the Toronto-centric gear from Merchants of York. They specialize in maps and travel posters, but if your guy isn't much of a cartography fan, the store also has mugs from The Neighbourhood Unit, so they can rep while drinking coffee.

Fireside slippers

Get his little piggies real cozy with a sweet, sweet set of slippers ($18) from Drake General Store. The classic camp sock with the red stripe has been convered with fuzzy sherpa lining to make for the perfect lounge footwear.