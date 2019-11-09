Fashion & Style
toronto rental market

Someone created a t-shirt that sums up the state of Toronto's rental market

A small Toronto-area clothing brand has recently released a shirt that pokes fun at how unaffordable and otherwise heinous the city's rental market is these days.

The shirt, which actually advertises pretty realistic (though no less ridiculous) specs for a Toronto apartment, reads "downtown toronto 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 549 sq. ft $2,100/mo."

The tongue-in-cheek caption for the image states that Toronto rent is "getting out of control," and suggests that instead of crying about it, residents should "spend money you don’t have on this short-sleeve tee." I mean, if we're all going to be brokesad and living in sketchy rentals in this economy either way, then fair point.

The up-and-coming brand — whose designs also include a shirt with a picture of a Toronto parking ticket under an ill-fated windshield wiper — aims to highlight first world problems "in hopes that we all take things a little less seriously."

If only the city's rental affordable housing crisis wasn't quite so serious.

Lead photo by

Feelsbad Apparel

