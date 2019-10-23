Under Armour is opening its first-ever Canadian brand store in Toronto

Toronto had better get ready to step up their activewear game, because Under Armour is opening its first brand house in Canada this weekend.

Though it won't be the only place Canadians can find the popular U.S. athletic clothing brand — three Toronto-area outlets and a number of third-party retailers have been around for a while — this new Eaton Centre location will offer the whole gamut of the company's products in one spot.

There will be running shoes, athleisure and workout gear but maybe not its cool new spacesuits.

Under Armour Partners With Team Canada Through 2024 https://t.co/rhudMiadpO #footwear — Groovy Shoes UK (@GroovyShoesUK) January 23, 2018

Beyond being known for its clothing north of the border, the brand is also a proud sponsor of Team Canada.

Customers can snag a free custom Toronto t-shirt with their purchase during the three-day grand opening, which starts Friday.