Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
khloe kardashian toronto

Khloe Kardashian is coming to Toronto this week

If you've always wanted to meet the most down-to-earth of the Kardashian sisters, now is your chance. 

Khloe Kardashian will be on location at the Hudson's Bay across from the Toronto Eaton Centre on Wednesday, and a select number of fans will actually get to meet her. 

She's coming to town with co-founder Emma Grede for the launch of Good American, their clothing brand dedicated to body positivity and brand inclusion. 

The first 65 customers to make a purchase of $200 from the collection between September 13 and 18 will gain front-of-the-line access to meet the Kardashian. 

Wristbands to meet the celeb will be available to eligible shoppers while quantities last on a first-come-first-served basis, and the meet-and-greet will go down on the third floor of Hudson's Bay at 6:30 p.m.

Khloe Kardashian is known for body positivity, and her clothing brand offers jeans ranging from size 00 to 24. 

