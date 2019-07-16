Reformation just opened its first Canadian store in Toronto

Looking for a cute summer outfit that'll make your friends jealous but also happens to be so ethically-made that you don't even feel bad about spending $400 on a single sundress?

Make like a Hollywood starlet and get thee to Reformation: The fashion brand of choice for American it-girls such as Kendall Jenner, Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and so many more.

The cult Los Angeles fashion brand just opened its first Canadian store within Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and it's everything you might have imagined while lusting over the brand from afar via U.S. style magazines (hefty price tags included).

The company, founded by model Yael Aflalo in 2009, prides itself on being eco-friendly. Like, 100 per cent carbon and waste neutral, tracking the environmental impact of every product it makes levels of eco-friendly.

"We put sustainability at the core of everything we do. We invest in green building infrastructure to minimize our waste, water, and energy footprints," reads the brand's website. "By providing on-the-job training and opportunities for growth, we also invest in the people who make this revolution possible."

Reformation is also known for having some of the most innovative, high-tech fitting rooms in the history of retail: Customers simply select the clothes they want from a monitor on the floor while shopping to have them magically appear in a wardrobe at the back. It's something else.

It's no coincidence that the brand happened to make its first foray into Canada during the warmer months.

Tech specs and sustainable stylings aside, Reformation is best recognized for its flirty, traditionally-feminine summer dresses — though the brand's coats, shoes, sunglasses, pants, sweaters and skirts have also been known to fly off the shelves (usually after appearing on some famous person in New York or L.A.).

If you're down to spend nearly $400 on a swingy stunner with a sweetheart neckline, Reformation is open now at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and carries what the mall describes as "a collection of the brand's most-wanted styles, including summer dresses, vintage-inspired jeans, cute tops, shoes and bags—with select pieces available in extended and petites sizing."