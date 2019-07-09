Popular Korean beauty brand Innisfree opening its first Toronto location

Korea’s top beauty brand is coming to one of the biggest malls in Toronto this summer.

Innisfree will soon be opening their first Canadian location in Yorkdale Mall. The brand is known for a “plant-to-bottle” philosophy and affordable prices.

Retail Insider reports that the new storefront will span over 2,500 square feet of bath and body products, ranging from skin care to hair care, fragrances, beauty tools and sunscreen, made using ingredients sourced from Korea’s Jeju Island. Their green tea and volcanic lines are especially popular.

Ingredients are 80 per cent natural, and Innisfree donates one per cent of profits to “eco-initiatives.” They also engage in reforestation and recycling efforts, and tackle the waste of disposable tissues with “eco-handkerchiefs” printed with cool designs.

The first Innisfree in the States opened in 2017 in New York City, and there are now five in the U.S. with more on the way.