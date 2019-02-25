Fashion & Style
ximivogue toronto

Chinese clothing chain XIMIVOGUE opening first Toronto location

Ximivogue—a very confusing fast fashion brand that's exploded worldwide over the past three years—is coming to Canada soon. 

The Chinese chain dealing exlusively in Korean brands has been opening stores like hot cakes, with reportedly more than 1,400 franchises in Asia, the U.A.E, Africa, Latin America, and Australia. 

A new location of the store will be opening up in Fairview Mall soon, according to the Cadillac Fairview Mall website, though when exactly is unclear. 

Ximivogue, which confusingly also operates under the name Ximiso and sometimes even Ximivoue, boasts a catalogue of over 7,000 products from household items to beauty products and plush toys. 

The whole concept is a lot like Miniso, the Chinese dollar store dealing in Japanese lifestyle goods.

That's probably not a coincidence, considering variations of Ximivogue's logo looks almost identical to Miniso's, and their alternate pseudonym Ximiso sounds oddly similar. 

People have accused the brand of being a direct Miniso rip-off: we'll have to wait until the store opens in Fairview to see for ourselves. 

According to the Ximiso website, there are plans to open a store at Sherway Gardens as well. 

That has yet to be confirmed by the mall itself, and the confusing state of the website should suggest you take that information with a grain of salt. 

