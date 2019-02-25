Payless is holding the largest liquidation sale in Canadian retail history

If the internet is killing brick-and-mortar retail, as many believe it is, you can thank your own online shopping habits for some seriously sick deals at Payless over the next month.

The famous discount footwear chain announced less than a week ago that it would be shutting down all 2,500 of its stores across North America by the end of May, after more than 50 years in business.

This includes 248 Payless ShoeSource locations in Canada, which together employ roughly 2,400 people and stock at least a zillion shoes between them.

You can get your hands on many pairs of said shoes for even cheaper than usual starting this week as "asset disposition" firms Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group liquidate what they say is over $1 billion worth of inventory from Payless stores in Canada, The U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"Shoppers can expect to see initial discounts of up to 40 percent off on all merchandise which includes dozens of popular national brands," reads a release announcing what Tiger Capital calls "the largest liquidation event, by store count, in retail history."

Liquidation sales will continue until all $1 billion worth of merchandise has been sold, including store furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Literally everything is for sale, and the discounts will only get steeper as everything good gets picked over and time runs out.

So, get to shopping, now, later, and later still again, because it doesn't really matter how a shoe looks or feels when it's less than two dollars, right?