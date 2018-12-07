Toronto startup gives away a free toque for every one purchased

Looking for a guilt-free excuse to buy something cute for yourself this holiday season?

A new, first-of-its-kind clothing startup founded by two childhood friends from Toronto can make it happen in one of the best possible ways.

The business is called "Twoque" and, while it's technically a social enterprise, it's also a place that sells hats—for you, for your loved ones, and for individuals in need.

Thrilled to announce we #justsold our 150th #Twoque which means we will be #donating at least 150 #hats this winter! Over 300 heads #warmed and counting! #Remember to consider us this #holidayseason, after all, two heads are better than one! — Twoque_Canada (@Twoque_Canada) December 4, 2018

Here's how it works: For every toque you purchase, a second toque is donated in kind to someone who might "find themselves cold and in jeopardy of sickness during the winter months."

For the 2018-2019 winter season, Twoque has partnered with the Christie Ossington Neighbourhood Centre—a multi-service charitable organization that provides free programs and services to children, youth, adults and seniors living in poverty.

Their client base consists of newcomers, single parents, the homeless and underhoused, people lacking food and income security and community members challenged by mental and physical health problems.

Using the "one for one business model," company co-founder Eric Saltsman says that Twoque aims to help vulnerable cities in Toronto and, eventually, all of Canada.

"We know that, regardless of socioeconomic status, we are all subject to the chill of winter," reads the company's website.

"As there are countless individuals who find themselves cold and in jeopardy of sickness during the winter months, we want to do our best to help out those in need by contributing to making available garments for the bitter winter months."

You can grab a twoque for yourself (and someone in need) via the brand's new online store.