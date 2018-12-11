10 holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto

Holiday gifts for the stylish guy in Toronto will keep a man looking well-dressed and well-groomed this winter season. Equip that style-savvy man with unique accessories, hip knits, or tools to keep his hair looking extra suave.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto.

Drop by this milk-themed sneaker store in the Junction Triangle to pick up a cool t-shirt from brands like Obey, Fairplay, and Puma. There's always a few good options on the racks, and they only cost $24.99.

While they’re definitely not cheap ($145 a pair), these luxurious gloves are an Uncle Otis staple. Head to Chinatown to buy this must-have for for the man who loves classy hand-warmers.

It's the gift that keeps on giving. This curated men's style box comes in single, three or six month subscriptions and packed with a selection of pockets squares, neck ties and socks.

This West Queen West store carries a selection of wrist bling that's affordable and generally understated, for those who like things simple. Buy Timex pieces like the Vintage Marlin or even the cute Peanuts collab for the Snoopy fan for anywhere between $80 to $289.

Rings are like the cherry on top of the style cake, and 18 Waits on West Queen West carries an exceptionally nice line of handmade rings from New York brand LHN.

Sports jerseys will always have a special place in many people's closets, but you can take that fandom to the next level with an old school team knitted sweater from this Parkdale store selling pre-loved stuff.

Good for anyone with hair on their body, really, is the Merkur safety razor from this men's clothing store in the Junction. This $65 purchase by German company DOVO is a chrome, double-edge, open tooth comb safety razor—in other words, the best shave ever.

Add a pop of colour to somebody's wardrobe with these pocket squares from Ossington menswear store Lost & Found. These fun, hand-made patterned fabrics come by way of New York brand The Hill-Side and run $40 each.

Not your traditional cologne, these unisex scents from Escentric Molecules puts an emphasis on the chemical component of aromas to bring a line of light but fragrant products. Sniff them at the store in Leslieville, and buy them for just over $100.

Dedicated to all things vintage menswear, this Queen West treasure has no shortage of fun finds that make perfect gifts. If top hats, collectible coins, and rare rings don't strike your fancy, you'll definitely find a pair of effortlessly cool sunnies (as old as the 1930s) hidden here.

Cufflinks can be so much more than just shiny clips that hold your sleeves together. Head to Yorkville to buy some fun accessories with personality, like poker-themed cuffs for the card-player, or a play and pause pair for the movie buff for $55.

Tame the wild man's flavour savour with a beard oil from this Canadian goods store on Roncy. The Canadian-made Mutt Scruff product is made with a slew of natural oils, and only costs $18, because rocking the mountain man look doesn't mean growing wires out of your face.