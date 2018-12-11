Fashion & Style
general contractors toronto

The top 10 general contractors in Toronto

General contractors in Toronto are reputable professionals who'll help you with any assortment of building needs. Whether you’re hoping to remodel a kitchen, repair a deck, or construct an entire home from scratch, these designers and builders will get the job done.

Here are some general contractors in Toronto to consider for your next project.

Men at Work Design Build

This company based right by Islington station has built a name for itself by transforming old homes across Toronto into sweet new digs. They were the only Canadian businesses on Remodeling magazine’s top 50 renovation firms.

Golden Bee

If you’re looking for a home addition, condo reno, or an architectural blueprint to bring your vision to life, this contracting company with an office on McNicoll Avenue can do it for you. They’ve won multiple BILD awards too.

M-Squared

You may recognize this team of general contractors: they’ve been featured on three episodes of the HGTV show Property Brothers. As you can imagine, they’re seasoned in the art of fixer-uppers. Find their home base on Scarlett Road.

Affinity Renovations

If you’re in the market to upgrade your counters, this company on Scarlett has a knack for kitchen remodeling, among other general jobs. Re-tiling is also a forte, meaning they’re good at renovating bathrooms too.

RL Renovations

This family-run operation prides itself in a close-knit team of associates that can take your house from drab abode to dream home. They specialize in basement, kitchen, and washroom renos, plus outdoor fixes on decks, roofs, and fences.

BUILD IT By Design

Do you own a restaurant that’s badly in need of some fixing or do you want to launch a new one? This firm that's completed over 600 projects including ones for Jollibee, Basil Box and Virtous Pie specializes in design and building services for restaurants, stores and even spin studios.

Woodsmith Construction

From home renovations in the Beaches to full custom houses in Leslieville, this contracting company based in Little India has years of experience in designing houses from scratch, and smartening up existing ones.

Weenen General Contracting Limited

This longtime Cabbagetown company has been around since 1961, offering technical assistance on all types of projects, big or small. Their team of 25 employees will band together to work on everything from waterproofing to full-scale renovations.

Cole Contracting

Located in the Danforth Village, Cole Contracting is prepped to complete an assortment of large scale jobs like new home builds and full renos. They also offer interior design and architecture services.

Carter Fox

Older homes need a lot more care when renovating than newer ones, meaning if you live in an aging Toronto Victorian, you’re going to need a pro. Carter Fox Renos will make sure any updates are made without doing any irreversible damage to your nostalgic abode.

