modern furniture stores toronto

10 modern furniture stores in Toronto that will make you forget Ikea

Modern furniture stores in Toronto may seem miniscule compared to your favourite big box Swedish brand, but in terms of style and functionality, they've got a lot going for them. You won't always beat the low Ikea prices, but at least sofas comes fully assembled. 

Here's a round-up of modern furniture stores in Toronto that will make you forget Ikea. 

StyleGarage

This Ossington store has two floors of furniture that is perfect for the modern Canadian. Most of the stuff here is locally-made—albeit typically running a grand and up—plus their eco-friendly in-store brand Gus* uses sustainable lumber and vegan down. 

Elte MKT

Take a trip to the Castlefield Design District and peruse the massive selection of Elte MKT, the budget-friendly offshoot of next-door ELTE. It's rugs, chairs, and space-saving beds galore at reasonable prices. 

Klaus

While certainly not affordable by any means, those with a big furniture budget will have the time of their lives browsing through this King East store's stock of super-stylish pieces. Does Ikea carry circus hoop ceiling lights? I think not. 

Pavilion

It's all class at this store on Gladstone West Queen West. There's usually stock on clearance, but they specialize in sofas, beds and coffee tables made in Canada on the west coast.

Dreschel Studio

If you've got an office that needs sprucing up, this King East store has a big selection of functional yet stylish pieces that'll add some fun to your workspace. Furniture comes via nearly every Nordic country (so you know it's minimalist) plus imports from Spain, Italy, and Germany.

Quasi Modo

This long-standing store on West Queen West holds the loyalty of interior designers citywide for their diverse stock of contemporary brands. They've got classic brands like Herman Miller and Knoll, and an impressive collection of lamps from brands like Akari.

CB2

Sitting in what used to be a venue for raves is this sprawling two-storey store at the corner of Queen and Bathurst. Perfect for the destitute millennial beyond their means, CB2 carries relatively cheap essentials for condo-living.

Urban Mode

For such a small store, this furniture purveyor on Tecumseth has an eclectic stock of chairs, beds, lights, and decorative wares that range from reasonable to pricey. You'll never know you needed a blue retro phone until you spot it here. 

TORP

Modern Danish pieces are the move at this store near Ave and Dav, where everything is priced pretty accordingly. That's not to say it's cheap, but it is possible to find some cool home decor for low prices alongside sleek Scandinavian chairs and an interesting jewellery section.

Design Within Reach

There's no denying this King East store is costly, but if you're prowling for some really unique pieces, this is the place to look. DWR is an American brand and offers everything from storage to chairs and lighting. Try scouring their deals section for affordable finds.

