queen west midnight madness

Toronto stores will be open until midnight this weekend

Attention all night owls and people who prefer to shop under the cover of darkness: Businesses along Queen Street West will be open this Saturday night until the witching hour.

Queen Street West's Business Association is set to host its inaugural "midnight madness sale" on August 25 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. — the first event of its kind in Toronto's downtown core, according to the group.

"The strip will transform into a late-night buzz of shoppers and diners," reads a press release from the BIA. "Midnight Madness will be a shopping extravaganza for all: the start of an annual signature retail event on the historic Queen West strip."

Expect tax-free promotions and deep discounts of up to 50 per cent store-wide in some of the many participating locations between University Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Participating retailers include: Brimz, Scarpino, Groovy, TITIKA, EKO, Te Koop, Get Outside, MAC Queen West, New Tribe Tattoo & Piercing, Seduction, Kops Records, KARE, Original, Paranoid Print Co., Outer Layer, and City Dance Corps.

Food and drink specials will be available at participating restaurants and bars such as Smoke's PoutinerieMi TacoRivoliLa Palette, and TeaLand.    

Howard

