Chinese bubble tea chain Tea Land opening first Toronto location

tea land toronto

A huge bubble tea chain from China is opening its first Canadian location on Queen West, replacing the space where the iconic Condom Shack once stood

Originating in Huang Zhou, Tea Land is already a popular bubble tea brand in Asia, with 900 locations across the continent and 300 more stores in the process of opening internationally. 

The shop specializes in drinks topped with cheese foam — a mixture combining real cheese and cream with macchiato power — and milk teas.

They'll also be serving a small menu of traditional Chinese desserts that is sure to have the usual favourites like red bean sweets and waffles. 

Tea Land is slated to open at 231 Queen St. W in late May, just in time for summer.

