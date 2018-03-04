Toronto clothing brand pays homage to Scarborough

Now you can rep your love for Toronto's favourite borough with hoodies, caps, and longsleeves by local brand Life and Wisdom.

Run by a collective self-dubbed the L.A.W. Gang, the brand's designs include plays on popular cultural iconography and prints teeming with Hennessey references and odes to street culture.

It's all in the name of Scarborough — because you're not really from there if you don't make a brand about it.

A post shared by Life And Wisdom Clothing (@lifeandwisdom) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

The company describes its origins as tied to "their strong hip hop roots ands growing involvement within the hipster community." Though they've been around since 2008, they've recently gotten more attention thanks to their newest design, released in November.

A post shared by Life And Wisdom Clothing (@lifeandwisdom) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Re-purposing the Marlboro cigarette brand iconography, Law and Wisdom's basic Scarboro' longsleeves are one of their most recognizable prints.

A post shared by Life And Wisdom Clothing (@lifeandwisdom) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

A t-shirt that says 'Hood Basics' – an obvious play on the Canadian grocery store Food Basics – is another hit.

A post shared by Life And Wisdom Clothing (@lifeandwisdom) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:41pm PST

Previously available at Brimz, you can now pick up their L.A.W. baseball caps at their online shop, along with flannels and hoodies to wear whenever you're at STC.