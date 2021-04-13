The top 10 interior designers in Toronto

The top interior designers in Toronto can help you transform any space into the abode of your dreams. From the colours down to the fabrics and flow, creatives lend an extra eye to every detail of your dwelling. There’s an abundance of quality, award-winning designers in the city to help you bring your vision to life.

Here are my picks for the top interior designers in Toronto.

This full service interior design company by the Junction Triangle has you covered from the contractors to window treatment specialists. Principal designer Olivia Botrie has been featured on CBC's The Goods and Clean Country with tips on how to make the most out of your nest.

Designer Kirsten Marshall launched this boutique interior design firm in 2003 and has been helping clients achieve their their fantasy cribs using clean and warm designs, with chic colour pops and textures.

Sleek workspaces and living spaces are a specialty of this studio, with founder Ashley Botten bringing inspiration from architecture, food, fashion, and art. The team has a way of bringing unique pieces together for a custom, modern look.

Crea Henry is drawing up breezy, elegant home designs. Soft tones and decor add to a distinct laid back look, handled by Henry and her team. This full-service studio also has its own lifestyle shop on the way.

Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks created this design firm in 2009 and now employ a team of women for their luxury home designs. Bright palettes and standout wallpaper are a few ways these creatives make an impact.

If you're a resident of one of Toronto's most affluent neighbourhoods, you won't be the first to seek out Michael London, who's zhuzhing up pads with luxury brands. Yorkville condos have gotten glamorous dressing rooms and ensuite bathrooms thanks to this designer.

Designer Shirley Meisels got her start as a stylist for clients like Holt Renfrew and Harry Rosen. She and her partner Mitch Altman will work together through the architectural details and spacial planning of your home, followed by design pieces that include some really great chairs.

This new studio is a promising addition to Toronto's design scene, and an inaugural residential space in the Junction showcases an exciting materials selection. Custom millwork in the living room and sleek material lends to the entirely minimal look, also reflected in their work with Encounter Studios.

Partners Veronica Martin and Carrie Stinson have accumulatively worked with a slew of hospitality and commercial clients including Prada, Barneys New York, and Four Seasons Hotels. With the formation of their firm, the two are glamming up residences that feel more like luxury retreats than regular homes.

Custom furniture, lighting and installations are the forte of this Parkdale-based studio responsible for a number of beautiful Toronto restaurants. In-house designs and locally-made decor set their residential designs apart from the rest.