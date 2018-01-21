The top 10 bath stores in Toronto

The top bath stores in Toronto will help you transform your washroom into a luxurious spa house. A pristine tub, sparkling countertop or even just some new towels will go a long way to help up spruce up your home’s bathing area.

Here are my picks for the top bath stores in Toronto

This Castlefield store is the bathroom supply store extension of the high-end home goods retailer Elte next door. They carry everything bathing related, from towels to faucets and knobs from luxurious bathroom brand Waterworks.

Open since 1985, this Castlefield bath store has a glistening showroom that displays its collection of bidets and shower systems from Europe and America.

Another one located in the Castlefield area, the selection at this showroom is huge, meaning you’ll need a good salesperson to help you find your ideal items. Luckily the store has lots of staff that will help you choose from their wide variety of fairly affordable products.

One of the most popular bath shops in the Castlefield Design District, Tubs has over 100 bathroom example setups on display so you can get some inspiration for your own home. Shower displays are fully functional here, meaning you can try before you buy.

Contemporary and practical appliances are the attraction at this store in the Stockyards. They sell affordable gear for both your bathroom and kitchen as well as fun accessories like integrated light mirrors, so you can brighten up your morning routine.

With its largest Canadian location situated in the Aura building, you can imagine this store by Yonge and College has everything you need to deck out your bathroom. Spend hours here looking through all it has to offer and leave with some totally necessary luxury bath pillows.

Few stores can beat the experience of walking through this multi-level Swedish home retailer with its iconic blue and yellow motifs. Visit their stores in North York and Etobicoke to find all your bathroom necessities at low prices.

Selling some incredibly stylish taps and sinks, this Etobicoke store specializes in classic designs for the modern home. Implement steam systems and advanced shower drains to go full futuristic.

No matter your budget this North York bath store has the product range to accommodate you with brands like Kohler, Veneto, and Mirolin. Fun fact: there’s such thing as towel warmers, and you can buy them here.

For some serious reconstruction, head to this plumbing and heating wholesaler at their Castlefield or North York locations. Get pipes, valves or water heaters here to make sure your bathroom is running at optimal performance level.