Hundreds lining up to apply at Tim Hortons in Toronto shows reality of job market

Over the past several months, multiple videos showing massive lineups for job fairs in and around Toronto have made rounds on social media, with every incident igniting polarizing discussions about the city's increasingly competitive job market and rising unemployment.

The latest job fair in Toronto to go viral was held at a Tim Hortons located at 426 Danforth Ave., just a few steps outside Chester subway station.

The video, shared by York University student Nishat, shows hundreds of job seekers gathered at the job fair. The clip, which has already amassed over 20,000 likes, also highlights some of Nishat's struggles to secure a part-time job in Toronto.

The international student explained that prospective workers had their resumes collected by Tim Hortons staff, who told them they would be called if they seemed an appropriate fit for the job.

Hundreds of Toronto residents and international students commented on the video to discuss the city's gruelling job market and their personal difficulties finding employment.

"It's been six months and I'm still looking for my part-time job," one person commented under the video.

Other congested job fairs in Ontario over the past year include ones hosted by McDonald's, Fortinos, Bath & Body Works, Garage, Dufferin Mall, LCBO, and Pearson Airport.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the unemployment rate in Toronto was 7.9 per cent as of May 2024, up 0.2 per cent from the previous month. The unemployment rate stood 7.2 per cent below the peak from July 2020 but still remains the long-run average.

Full-time employment was also down 26,000 jobs from the peak in July 2024, but stood 37,100 jobs above the trough in January 2024.