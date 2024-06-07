City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto jobs

Toronto has one of the highest unemployment rates among major cities in Canada

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Unbelievable turnouts for hiring events and near-daily social media pleas from residents desperately seeking work have been stark indications of how bad Toronto's job market has become, and new data from Statistics Canada is now bolstering this grim picture.

The latest workforce numbers from the government agency, released on June 7, show the current rate of unemployment in regions across the country based on how many people are actively relying on Employment Insurance (EI) benefits.

And Toronto is faring the worst out of all major Canadian cities except for one.

Unemployment Rate in Toronto Rises to 7.8%
byu/Various_Gas_332 intoronto

Per StatsCan's chart, the unemployment rate has hit 7.8 per cent in Toronto, which comes just a few months after Ontario's marked the largest surge of EI claims in any province, increasing by one third.

By comparison, Vancouver's unemployment rate is listed as 5.8 per cent, Montreal's as 5.9 per cent, Halifax's as 5.6, Winnipeg's as 5.2 per cent, St. John's as 7.1 per cent and Ottawa's, 5.3 per cent.

The only major city that has a higher unemployment rate right now is Calgary, at 8.5 per cent, though smaller cities like Windsor (9.1 per cent) and St. Catharines (8 per cent) were also found to be worse.

While Toronto area cities like Oshawa, Hamilton, and Kitchener all have lower rates ranging from 5.1 per cent to 7.1 per cent, more rural parts of the country — such as Nunavut, Northern Saskatchewan and Northern Manitoba — have rates as dire as 32.9 per cent.

Canada's overall unemployment rate increased to 6.2 per cent according to this latest release, a 0.1 per cent rise from the month prior and 0.9 per cent from the same time last year.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto has one of the highest unemployment rates among major cities in Canada

The average hourly wage for Canadian employees is now almost $35

This Ontario city is trying to lure residents from Toronto with its cheap cost of living

This ultra-poisonous Ontario plant looks delicious but can easily kill you

Here's why there's an abandoned space-age bunker below a Toronto highway

People in Toronto wondering about mysterious black boxes spotted around the city

Video shows arsonist casually pouring gas on car and torching it in Richmond Hill

Toronto water taxi options for when you want to get to the Island and back