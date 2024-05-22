Farmers' market that's under a Toronto highway opens this week

A Toronto farmers' market that's located under a highway opens this week.

Held in perhaps one of the city's most unique locations for a farmers' market, the Underpass Park Farmers' Market is officially opening for the season this week.

The weekly market calls Corktown's Underpass Park home — bringing locally-grown and handmade goodies to the urban park located under the Eastern Ave overpass.

If the mere location of the market wasn't cool enough, the park is also full of unique art installations, from murals painted on the cement columns to a mirrored installation — it'll feed you and your Instagram.

You won't only find fresh, locally-grown produce at the market (although it can be found there in ample supply), either, you'll also find vendors offering prepared foods, beverages, and treats.

Specialty chocolate shop, Chachalate, will be in attendence each week, alongside Reid's Distillery, Spirited Tarts and Bad Attitude Bread, to name only a few.

You can visit the Underpass Park Farmers' Market every Thursday starting May 23 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at 29 Lower River Street.