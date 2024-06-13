Drama around Toronto corner store that may close over mystery complaint continues

A quaint corner store on a perhaps too-hushed residential street in Toronto continues to be the centre of a ton of attention this week after visitors discovered it may have to shut down over an anonymous complaint about its licences and permits.

Customers began posting about the uncertain future of the Finch Store, near Bloor and Ossington, after noticing a paper petition inside that spoke of issues the shop's owners are having with Toronto Municipal Licensing & Standards.

Karen culture — Kate Heider (@HeiderKate) June 10, 2024

"Stumbled across this cute corner store/cafe at 42 Dewson St. There is a sign in the window for a petition because complaints from a neighbour have put the store at risk. If you are walking south to Do West Fest, consider popping in an signing it," reads an X post from the weekend that has amassed more than 110 shares and dozens of comments.

Most residents seem outraged that the business may have to shut down over a grievance from one random person, who is trying to take the store's legal right to serve to-go coffee to task.

And, the saga has continued on to include a change.org petition launched by a concerned patron, and tons more chatter on social media as people lambasted the individual who contacted the City.

Zero fucking way that this microfascist wasn't the one responsible for reporting Finch Store's espresso machine. pic.twitter.com/a90MSFLDPY — sushi 🍣 (@sushil_js) June 12, 2024

Those on the side of the complainer (or perhaps the person who submitted the complaint themselves) are also revealing a ton of unconfirmed lore about the storefront, adding more to the contentious and evolving story.

In a lengthy Reddit comment, one user made a slew of accusations about Finch Store, its licences and its ownership, purporting that it is owned by a rich developer who owns the property and many others around the city.

"The developer submitted a false affidavit to the City trying to claim the old convenience store [at the location] was actually a takeout restaurant/coffee shop, which is just a total lie and an attempt to rewrite the neighbourhood's history," the person contended.

"The store is not permitted to do anything but operate as a retail store [but] a few months back they put in an espresso machine and started serving food. They don't have permission from the City to do this and they know it."

While no one has provided hard evidence to support or refute the claims, people are mostly just finding this individual's quest to punish or even take down the store ridiculous.

Netizens are also using the case as an example of how restrictive zoning, technicalities and NIMBYism by a few can destroy local businesses and the enjoyability of neighbourhoods in Toronto.

This person is unwell. But this inane pedantry is an extension of how the planning profession has taught us to think about cities. https://t.co/k3QIYzRPoN — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) June 13, 2024

"Honestly did not realize city regulations covered whether a corner store could have an espresso machine. Kind of insane when you think about it for more than five seconds," one person wrote on X on Thursday.

"The fact that people can self-serve but can't be served coffee here is crazy. Zoning really has gone too far. Also, this redditor's comments had the opposite intended effect on me," another wrote.

One also said that the Reddit poster appears to be misinformed, basing their allegations on old information and documents. Some wondered if the person is from a neighbouring business, is a city planner with a bone to pick, or owned their own store that was shuttered due to licensing issues.

Unfortunately I've seen enough "legalist" individuals who believe the legal code is a replacement for personal code of ethics and morality, and so for them the sticking point will remain that espresso wasn't apparently permitted. — sushi 🍣 (@sushil_js) June 12, 2024

Finch Store Yana Miriev told blogTO earlier this week that the business has had the appropriate documents — for over five years, "enabling us to serve drinks and provide to-go food services" as grandfathered in from the previous owner.

"It's frustrating because it was the municipality's Licensing and Standards department that initially issued this licence to us, [and] after investing significantly in these services, it's disheartening to face the threat of not only a potential downgrade but also the complete loss of our licence."

The online appeal created for the cafe on June 10 now has more than 1,700 signatures from people who want to tell the City that they "support the continued business operations of Finch Store/Martin Cafe and other businesses like it," and "want by-laws that allow independent businesses to thrive within our neighbourhoods."