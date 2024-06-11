People fight back over anonymous complaint that could close Toronto corner store

A corner store on a quiet Toronto sidestreet has been the source of a ton of talk on social media this week after customers learned that it may have to shut down because of an anonymous complaint someone submitted to the city's Municipal Licensing and Standards division.

The owners of Finch Store at 42 Dewson Street have been asking shoppers to sign a paper petition to help their case in a forthcoming hearing with the Licensing Tribunal, which allegedly stems from "an anoymous complaint for the matter of using an espresso coffee machine and providing service of coffee to go."

Now, a few patrons have taken the petition online in an attempt to spread the word about what they see as a rather ridiculous situation, given that the small local store will likely shut down if its licence is downgraded or revoked.

"Despite a number of businesses operating at this address over the years, an anonymous complaint based on technicalities (the provision of cups and the operation of an espresso machine) has put the store at risk," the change.org appeal launched on Monday afternoon reads.

"The City of Toronto is aware that its residents value these types of stores; in fact, they are currently running consultations on how to allow them more broadly... [yet] individuals can put these stores out of business or ensure they never open in the first place by leveraging out-of-date by-laws that do not reflect contemporary Toronto," it continues.

It then urges readers to sign and help push the City to reassess some of its arguably restrictive bylaws not only in this case, but for other independent businesses to help "create resilient and vibrant communities for local residents and visitors alike."

At the time of publication, 290 people have signed the four-hour-old petition, with commenters calling the shop "a neighbourhood gem" and writing things like "it's hard to overstate how valuable local, independently-owned retail is," and "we need more of this, not less."

A letter that Finch Store owner Yana Miriev received from the City in February regarding the matter states that "a review of your file discloses that your business is not operating in compliance with the Toronto Zoning By-law 569-2013, which poses a concern."

However, Miriev says that the store's existing grocery store licence with a permit for refreshments was grandfathered in by the previous business owners. The location has held this licence for over five years, enabling it to serve coffee and food to go.

Some, though, refute the claims that the correct documents were grandfathered in.