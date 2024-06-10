Locals livid that Toronto corner store could have to close over anonymous complaint

A charming corner shop where residents can pick up a coffee, a snack and some groceries has been through the wringer with Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards division in recent weeks, all thanks to a local complaint that most in the area seem to find incomprehensible.

The owners of Finch Store, which sits on a sidestreet near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, are asking patrons for support after an anonymous grievance was submitted to the city regarding their to-go coffee service, putting their business at risk.

"Help us save Finch Store, sign the petition" reads a new sign in the indie retailer's window, which was photographed and shared to X by multiple concerned customers over the weekend. "We are a law-abiding small family business serving the local community with honesty and integrity."

I’ve passed this store innumerable times (not immediately in my ‘hood - but close enough), great place….



If you want to know what makes T.O. a sh*thole, it’s these handful of prissy effs who want to control whole neighborhoods. https://t.co/uILf1JrXw0 — Daniel Giverin 🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@DanielGiverin) June 9, 2024

The mentioned petition, available for customers to sign in-person at 42 Dewson Street, claims that the business now faces "a threat of cancelling or downgrading our existing grocery store licence with a permit for refreshments," despite the fact that the correct documents were allegedly "grandfathered from the previous business owner and existed for many years at this location."

It goes on to say that the downgrading or revocation of the licence would sadly spell the end of the store. Attached to the petition is the letter that owners received from the City, alerting them that their licence is being reviewed by the Toronto Licensing Tribunal and will be the subject of a hearing.

We need more small retail/cafes/restaurants/home businesses etc. in residential neighborhoods, not less! And it shouldn’t have to be grandfathered in to allow it. pic.twitter.com/jH70dxIWne — Late stage capitalism hater (@sarahrimmington) June 8, 2024

Now that the case has made its way onto social media, people are outraged that anyone would create such trouble for what most see as an absolutely lovely addition to the neighbourhood.

"Pick up a coffee and a nibble and sit outside to chat with neighbours. The HORROR," one person joked.

"If you don't want to live in a city, you really don't have to live in a city. You can sell the $2 million you bought for a tenner in the '60s and go somewhere you'll never encounter another soul," another quipped.

One said "these types of little corner stores are fantastic, it's hard to believe anyone would want it gone," while still another called the stop "a sweet little spot," and asked those complaining to "get a grip."

A few people also noted that such instances represent one of the things they hate most about Toronto — the absurd NIMBYism in some parts — and what makes the city "so blah."

Anti caffeine crusaders!?

C’mon.

It’s so cute.

Wouldn’t EVERYONE want something like this down the street!? — annafoat (@annafoat) June 8, 2024

While a publicy-accessible interactive map from the City lists a bylaw zoning investigation launched on Aug 8, 2023 for the address as closed, Finch Store owner Yana Miriev tells blogTO that they are still actively dealing with the investigation request, which they received a letter from the City about in February.

"It's frustrating because it was the municipality's Licensing and Standards department that initially issued this licence to us. The store has had it for over five years, enabling us to serve drinks and provide to-go food services," Miriev said in a message on Monday, adding that the business has been unsure about how to proceed due to the lack of details provided.

"After investing significantly in these services, it's disheartening to face the threat of not only a potential downgrade but also the complete loss of our license. We fear the worst, as this would most certainly mean the store's permanent closure."