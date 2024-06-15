5 restaurants for elevated Indian food in Toronto you need to try

Restaurants for Indian food in Toronto beyond the standard naan and butter chicken serve elevated takes on curries and biryani you could possibly stomach inside of swanky, elegant atmospheres.

From Cornish hen Butter Chicken to Tandoori Lamb rolled in 24K gold flakes, in Toronto, you can embark on an exploration of Indian cuisine that'll lead you into some seriously luxurious corners of the city.

Here are some Toronto restaurants that serve up elevated Indian food.

The "sassy little sister" to Entertainment District hit, Aanch, this Little Italy spot puts as much focus on the experience of eating its elevated modern Indian dishes as it does the actual flavour, which is to say, they nail it.

The Yorkville sister to a long-running Richmond Hill restaurant, you can expect a deft blend of both traditional and modern dishes and flavours amid stylish interiors reminiscent of that you could find in a luxurious Mumbai hotel.

This Corso Italia restaurant proudly boasts "a gastronomic experience that transcends expectations," with dishes reflecting the many distinct cultures of India with an ample dose of luxury. Think Butter Chicken made with Cornish hen or Tandoor lamb chops coated in gold leaf.

Modern Indian cuisine served in a Tapas-style format waits for you at this King East restaurant, where you can opt to spring for the tasting menu, sip on Indian-influenced cocktails or simply soak up the elegant ambience and crisp, white table cloths not yet marred by a glob of Butter Chicken.

Serving everything from snackable street foods to family-style platters, it's not hard to see how this St. Clair West restaurant, founded by Toronto culinary power players Harsh Chawla and sommelier Derek Valleau, has remained a go-to in the city for over a decade.