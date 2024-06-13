U.S. Costco shoppers jealous of food court items only available in Canada

American Costco shoppers are up in arms after finding out some food court items in Canada aren’t available in the U.S.

Last month, someone shared a photo on Reddit of what they say is the updated food court menu at an unspecified Costco location in Canada.

American fans of the big box retailer flooded the replies, jealous that its Canadian locations offer a chicken strips and fries combo for $6.99 CAD, which is around $5 USD.

"Chicken and fries would be such a hit in the States," reads one comment.

"You guys don't have chicken strips down there? Legit the best thing on the menu," replied a lucky Canadian shopper.

"Why the hell doesn't Costco U.S. have french fries or chicken strips?! I would kill for that!" added another disappointed American shopper.

An article from American magazine Country Living in March confirms that the latest Costco food court menu in the U.S. is missing chicken strips and french fries. However, it does have the iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink combo.

A photo from March of the menu at a Calgary location confirms the slate of dishes and prices that the Reddit user shared (minus the double chocolate chunk cookie).

It's not just the chicken strips and fries that the U.S. is missing out on, but also the poutine.

"I need to know if Costco poutine is as delicious in real life as it is in my brain!" reads a comment on the Reddit thread.

"The fact that we don't have fries is a damn travesty. I would get them every time," added another.

However, it's not all good news for shoppers in Canada. Some Canadian Costco frequenters are noticing that some items carried by the store have been impacted by shrinkflation.