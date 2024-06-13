New drink festival coming to Toronto is proof that people are drinking less booze these days

Drinks in the park? A cocktail with a friend on a patio after work? Two for one happy hour? Those are Toronto trends of the past with the new Bevvy's X Henderson Brewing Soberish Fest coming to the city.

We all know Toronto loves sipping on a cold and refreshing alcoholic drink whenever the sun comes out (I know I do), but this year Bevvy's, Toronto's first standalone non- alcoholic bottle shop is pairing up with a city favourite, Henderson Brewing to bring an all new meaning to summer refreshements with Soberish Fest.

Located at Henderson Brewing at 128a Sterling Road in the Lower Junction, you can mosey on down on July 20th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where kids under 16 get in for free, then ditch the kids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. when it elevates to an adults only celebration.

Now you're propbably wondering, "What about my friends who enjoy an alcoholic beverage?", believe me when I say do not fret!

The collaboration between the two companies provides festival goers with the option for both, merging the bridge between alcoholic and local non-alcoholic drinks to curate a inclusive and enjoyable space for all types of festival goers.

With tickets being $20 you find a fun filled event full of opportunities to learn about the diversity and quality of non-alcoholic beverages, visit 10 different alcoholic bottle vendors, yummy food options, bottles to take on the go, DJ's, and the chance to try out a variety of new products, making this an event for everyone.

They haven't announced any of the vendors yet, but I'll be keeping up with Bevvy's Instagram to start learning more about what companies to keep an eye out for at the event and what goes into making a crisp non-alcoholic drink.