Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto cocktail bars

5 new cocktail bars in Toronto you need to try at least once

Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
New cocktail bars in Toronto are popping up like mushrooms, drawing inspirations from different countries, cultures and quality ingredients to bring you some of the city's best cocktails.

From a bar that's bringing Down Under up north, to an England-inspired venture by a celebrity bartender, the diversity of Toronto's cocktail bar scene means you'll never have to go to the same place twice.

Here are some new cocktail bars in Toronto you need to try.

Charlemagne Cocktail Bar

Located on the second floor of a Portland Street building (above the equally chic Cafe Renee,) this new London-inspired spot offers often intriguing, frequently beautiful and always delicious cocktails slung by bartenders dressed like extras from Peaky Blinders.

Electric Bill Bar

A fresh face in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood, this spot is serving up an  Australian bar experience — very well making it the first of its kind in the city. Cheeky through and through, you'll sip on choices like "the Budgie Smuggler" and "the Good Egg" in this relaxed, fun-first spot.

Doc's Green Door Lounge

Sip from an impressive selection of natural wines at this adults-only Junction gem, or opt for the perfectly simple Doc's Dirty Martini, which comes served — just the way I like it — with a single blue cheese-stuffed olive. 

Le Tigre

Head to Rosedale and follow the neon pink lights to hit this secretive spot from the folks behind Cry Baby Gallery for creative high-quality cocktails with a playful side alongside bar classics like dirty martinis and spicy margaritas.

Compton Ave.

The latest Toronto brainchild by celebrity bartender Frankie Solarik, this Dundas West spot draws inspiration from the exclusive London neighbourhood the bar is named after, serving elegant and experimental twists on classic cocktails.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Charlemagne
