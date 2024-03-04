Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Viral video shows massive lineup of people looking for restaurant jobs near Toronto

Videos of massive lineups for job fairs in the GTA continue to make rounds on social media every few weeks, shedding light on just how gruelling and competitive the region's job market has become over time.

The latest congested job fair took place at Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine, a new luxury restaurant inspired by South Asian and Middle Eastern culture at 825 Britannia Rd. W. in Mississauga. 

The restaurant's buildout, which reportedly cost $4 million, features hand-made brass doors, hand-carved marble tables inlaid with semi-precious stones, custom light fixtures, and velvet seating. 

As expected, the opulent business attracted a massive crowd of prospective employees, who recently snaked around the block in hopes of finding a job at the classy new restaurant and lounge. 

Multiple videos of the job fair, shared by @bramalea.rd, also show the restaurant handing out warm chai as hopeful candidates wait patiently out in the cold. 

"People let's just stop being negative, just appreciate the effort once," one comment under the video reads, as others took the opportunity to discuss the region's cost of living, living wage, and rent prices. 

"Regardless of what people say, they are good, kind, hard-working people," another person chimed in.

Over the past few months, similar videos of congested job fairs around the GTA have also made headlines, including ones hosted at Dufferin MallGarage, McDonald’s, Fortinos, and Bath & Body Works

Despite the sea of negative comments aimed at the prospective workers, many continued to highlight the competitiveness of the region's job market. 

"As a Canadian, I struggled to find a job with over 10 plus years of experience. Weird times," one person wrote.

"It took me six months of constant applying in real life and on Indeed to even get an interview," another comment reads. "It's so hard to get a job in Ontario it's sad." 

Lead photo by

@bramalea.rd
