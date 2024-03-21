25 essential old-school eats in Toronto that are a throwback in time
Old-school restaurants in Toronto have you covered; whether you're nostalgic for over-the-top retro-inspired interiors, to craving a classic no-fuss menu.
Feel like you're stepping back in time to simpler days at these joints — many that have served as backdrops for films, TV shows and music videos.
Take a nostalgic trip with this photo gallery of Toronto's old-school restaurants.
