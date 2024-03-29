Toronto's hardest-to-get vodka is now back on shelves at the LCBO

A vodka brand that the LCBO could not keep on the shelves last year has been restocked — but you'll have to rush if you want to get your hands on a bottle.

Finland's Moses Vodka caused a stir at LCBO locations across the country last year when it continually sold out at the liquor store, and has been restocked in extremely limited quantities at select locations.

The vodka, which is made using sugarcane rather than grains, has become a huge hit among the country's Jewish community during Passover thanks to it being kosher.

Passover is observed, in part, by abstaining from eating (or drinking) Chometz — any food product containing grains like wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt that has come in contact with water, making the vodka is a coveted substitute.

With Passover coming up from April 22 to the 30, demand for the vodka has begun to grow once again, and the LCBO is stocking 35 cases total at only six locations across the city.

If you'd like to get your hands on a bottle of Moses Vodka for Passover — or just to try for yourself — you can now find it at the following LCBO locations in very limited quantities.