international vegan marketplace

Toronto is about to get an international vegan marketplace

A new international vegan marketplace is about to open in Toronto and they're taking over the spot of a neighbourhood grocery store.

Toronto's first ever international vegan marketplace is set to open up in the heart of Kensington Market, taking over the space that used to house 4 Life Natural Foods.

The marketplace, which is having a soft-opening on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. claims they will "provide a space for all ethnic businesses to showcase and sell their products," which, of course, are entirely plant-based.

The marketplace will also host a weekly farmers' market featuring local organic farmers as well as hosting pop-up vendors offering everything from pastries and desserts to cruelty-free cosmetics.

Chic Peas Vegan Cuisine, an international vegan marketplace that not only offers ready-to-eat and prepared meals but catering and cooking classes, too, who used to operate out of a space in Food Hall TO, will also have a space in the market.

The Toronto International Vegan Marketplace will be located at 210 Augusta Avenue, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

