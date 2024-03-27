Toronto has a new food hall where all restaurants are run by newcomers and refugees

A new food hall and "entrepreneurship incubator" has opened in Toronto where all of the kiosks feature businesses started by refugees and newcomers to the city.

Food Hall TO is not only the city's latest food hall, it's also "a celebration of newcomers and refugees who are transforming their dreams into reality through the magic of food," says Robin Sagi of Feed Scarborough.

The Food Hall, which is home to five different restaurants offering different cuisines — from curry to vegan subs — that were all founded by refugees who have moved to Toronto.

The hall isn't just your average food court, though. It doubles as an incubator that educates, encourages and supports newcomers as they pursue their goals of entrepreneurship — all while serving great food.

The five restaurants currently operating in the food hall; Spice Island, SubG, Burro Loco, Momo & Bao and Just Curry, each come with their own story as diverse and unique as the flavours they're cooking up.

"Each kiosk unveils its own unique story of perseverance, drive, and ambition," says Robin, adding that the food hall serves as a launchpad for budding entrepreneurs to thrive in the Canadian food industry.

Food Hall TO is located at 5210 Yonge Street. It's open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.