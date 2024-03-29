Korean supermarket chain plans to open at least two Toronto stores

A chain of Korean supermarkets that currently has seven locations in Toronto and the GTA is planning to expand with at least two new locations in the city.

Galleria Supermarket is looking to expand their reach in Toronto — and Southern Ontario at large — by opening one to two new locations a year in an expansion push, according to a recent interview.

After opening their first (now-closed) location in Thornhill, the brand then expanded to open locations in York Mills, Oakville and North York, as well as 'Express' locations at Yonge and Wellesley, Bloor and St. George and Yonge and Eglinton.

The brand is now, according to the interview, looking to expand their footprint in Ontario, by exploring options in areas like Richmond Hill and Markham, servicing areas with higher-volumes of Korean and Chinese residents.

They're also hoping to open smaller-footprint locations in more urban locations within the city, though, like Queen West, to take advantage of the population and pedestrian density in the areas.

While no new Galleria Supermarket locations have been formally announced for Toronto, fans of the grocery brand — or anyone who needs access to a grocery store that's open on virtually all holidays — have plenty to look forward to.