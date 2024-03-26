Eat & Drink


Toronto restaurant chain has shut down all locations except one

A chain of Toronto restaurants that were known equally for their healthy acai bowls and smoothies as they were the Instagrammed-to-death angel wing mural outside their flagship location has suddenly closed all but one location in the city.

Calii Love, a beachy and boho health food restaurant serving up various iterations of bowls, smoothies and, of course, smoothie bowls, first sprung to life in 2016 with their King St. location.

After that, the chain began multiplying, adding restaurants at Union Station, First Canadian Place, Yorkville and Yonge and Eglinton.

Just as quickly as they popped up, though, the locations began closing. King West closed back in 2021, Yonge and Eg in 2022, and somewhere in there the Union Station location quietly closed, too.

This past December, the chain announced through a post on their Instagram page that they would be closing down for good that very same month, leaving only the First Canadian Place location standing.

It's no secret that these have been a strenuous four years for small businesses — even chains like Calii Love, and with CEBA loan repayments coinciding with Calii Love Yorkville shutting its doors, it's not a far reach to assume that the closures were catalyzed by the wake of COVID-19.

For fans of the smoothietopia, though, there might just be good news on the horizon, as the notice announcing the closure of the Yorkville restaurant also teased the opening of a new location, supposedly coming in early 2024, which has yet to be formally announced.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
