Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Shoppers taken aback by stark difference of the price of milk in Ontario versus the U.S.

Consumers in Ontario are yet again losing it over how much more expensive groceries are here than they are in the U.S. after one traveller compared the price of milk just over the border to the price at their local grocer near Toronto.

Burlington-based journalist David Clement shared a photo of a jug of 2 per cent milk that he saw at a Buffalo supermarket over the long weekend for just USD $2.69, noting on X the disparity in the price compared to what is essentially the same product at his supermarket of choice here at home, Metro.

In a post that has garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of responses in a day's time, Clement noted that the gallon bottle of milk he saw equals 3.87 L for the price tag, while 4 L of bagged 2 per cent milk is listed for $5.89 on the Metro website.

Even with the exchange rate, the U.S. product amounts to about $3.64 CAD for just shy of the same amount that we are getting charged more than two dollars more for — a notable difference for a basic staple that most people consume daily, especially at two stores located just 8 km apart.

While Clement blamed the difference on "supply management," others chimed in with their own theories about why food has become so darn expensive in Ontario.

Some touched on the strength of the diary lobby here in Canada, as well as the difference in dairy regulations and standards between the two countries, as well as the number of dairy farmers.

Some also wondered if the brands shown had anything to do with the contrast in price.

While Clement and others pointed to the impact of Canada's dairy quotas and other factors on prices, some said they support this level of regulation in the industry to ensure farms are profitable. Some also argued that the quality of Canadian milk is higher.

Others expressed desire for quite the opposite: government intervention to reduce prices, whether through getting rid of this level of supply management, or through other means.

Venturing into the U.S. to nab groceries and other goods for cheaper prices has become a habit of some Ontarians living near the border, with some boasting the potential savings in viral TikTok videos.

Lead photo by

Stefan Malloch/Shutterstock
