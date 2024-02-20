Shoppers taken aback by stark difference of the price of milk in Ontario versus the U.S.

Consumers in Ontario are yet again losing it over how much more expensive groceries are here than they are in the U.S. after one traveller compared the price of milk just over the border to the price at their local grocer near Toronto.

Burlington-based journalist David Clement shared a photo of a jug of 2 per cent milk that he saw at a Buffalo supermarket over the long weekend for just USD $2.69, noting on X the disparity in the price compared to what is essentially the same product at his supermarket of choice here at home, Metro.

Ya-been that way for years. Everyone I knowwho lives in Niagara has been grocery shopping at Tops since the 2000’s.

Milk monopoly, different food standards, different scales of shipping, consumption and different purchasing power between the countries.

Not new or surprising — brad (@sarboss1348) December 1, 2023

In a post that has garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of responses in a day's time, Clement noted that the gallon bottle of milk he saw equals 3.87 L for the price tag, while 4 L of bagged 2 per cent milk is listed for $5.89 on the Metro website.

Even with the exchange rate, the U.S. product amounts to about $3.64 CAD for just shy of the same amount that we are getting charged more than two dollars more for — a notable difference for a basic staple that most people consume daily, especially at two stores located just 8 km apart.

3.87L of milk in Buffalo, $3.63 CAD. 4L of milk right across the border in Canada….$5.89 CAD. Supply management folks 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xHfqK18TGa — David Clement 🌐 (@ClementLiberty) February 19, 2024

While Clement blamed the difference on "supply management," others chimed in with their own theories about why food has become so darn expensive in Ontario.

Some touched on the strength of the diary lobby here in Canada, as well as the difference in dairy regulations and standards between the two countries, as well as the number of dairy farmers.

Some also wondered if the brands shown had anything to do with the contrast in price.

While Clement and others pointed to the impact of Canada's dairy quotas and other factors on prices, some said they support this level of regulation in the industry to ensure farms are profitable. Some also argued that the quality of Canadian milk is higher.

Others expressed desire for quite the opposite: government intervention to reduce prices, whether through getting rid of this level of supply management, or through other means.

Disagree Lisa. The dairy lobby has a cartel in Canada. Supply mgmt leads to perverse outcomes like dumping product when quantities are over quota. The usual remedy is price reduction in a normally functioning market. Canada restricts most dairy imports. Why? Votes. — Neil Jobin (@jobin_neil) February 20, 2024

Venturing into the U.S. to nab groceries and other goods for cheaper prices has become a habit of some Ontarians living near the border, with some boasting the potential savings in viral TikTok videos.